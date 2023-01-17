ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0000470. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.