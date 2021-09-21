OPD investigating parking lot hit and run

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a driver accused of hit and run.

Around 11:21 a.m. on September 11, police say the man pictured below hit a car parked at CVS located at 3050 West University. According to a release, the man was driving a white Mazda and hit a gray Nissan Armada and left the scene without meeting the necessary legal requirements.





Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call OPD’s Hit and Run Investigator T. Yelly at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0015124. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.