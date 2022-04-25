ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to help solve at least two armed robberies.

According to a Facebook post, on April 20, an unknown man robbed two people at gunpoint at two different locations; 2000 N County Road West and 3632 Andrews Highway. While the quality of the photos below may not be clear, OPD said, “Time and time again, you help us solve these cases despite the quality of some of the pictures.”

If you recognize this suspect, you are asked to call Detective Jones at 432-335-3323 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case numbers 22-0006578 and 22-0006602. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.