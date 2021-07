ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened early Monday morning.

A little after midnight on July 12, OPD responded to the crash in the 2900 block of John Ben Sheppard Parkway.





A spokesperson with OPD says a motorcyclist was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.