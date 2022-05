ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who stole from inside the Music City Mall.

Police reported that on May 9th, 2022 the unidentified male stole a pair of sunglasses from a store inside Music City Mall. Officers say he left the mall in a gray 1995 Mercedes.

If you know anything contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.