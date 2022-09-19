ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a young man accused of breaking into vehicles.

According to OPD, on September 10, officers responded to the area of Bruce Avenue and Fitch Avenue to investigate a reported auto burglary after a young suspect in a hoodie was caught on camera. Investigators said the suspect, who is pictured below, broke into one vehicle and tried to break into several more before leaving the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615, Detective Jones at 432-335-4932, or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference cause number 22-0014007. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.