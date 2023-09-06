ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify suspects in three separate theft investigations.

First, on August 22, OPD said an unknown man stole a package from a home in the 2400 block of Beechwood and left the scene in a black sedan. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000630.

On August 26, officers said two men stole around $125 worth of merchandise from Red Barn Liquor and left the scene in a red SUV. Anyone with information in this case is asked to reach out to Detective Troglin or Crime Stoppers and reference case number 23-9000644.

Lastly, on August 27, OPD said a man and woman allegedly stole more about $182 worth of goods from HEB located at 2501 W University and left the scene in a white Dodge 1500. This case has also been assigned to Detective Troglin and anyone with information should reference case number 23-0010076.

In any of these cases, if your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.