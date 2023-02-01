ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating several major crashes, including three on Highway 191, an eight-vehicle pileup at Billy Hext, a five-vehicle crash at Faudree, and rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised.

OPD said that roads are expected to remain slick through the remainder of the week and asked drivers to please use “extreme caution” if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Reduce speed, remain a safe distance behind vehicles ahead of you, and avoid accelerating on bridges and underpasses.

For comparison, OPD only reported two crashes as of 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and, on average, responds to 18 crashes per day. Again, please use caution if traveling through the night.