ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize the people in this photo? Odessa Police Department says that four suspects were caught on camera stealing several items early in the morning last week.

Officers say that the four suspects in this photo were caught on video stealing from the area of the 1200 block of E. 55th St. on May 20th, 2022.





If you recognize anyone in these photos or know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call the police. You can also make an anonymous tip to Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number #22-0008720.