Update: Chris Wooten, 29, has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. He will be transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing arraignment, according to a release from the City.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Motel One, located at 2925 E. Highway 80, after officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

According to a release by the City of Odessa, upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Bronshayvia Benson suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Ms. Benson is currently at Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.