ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two more suspects accused of using fake money.

According to a Facebook post, the suspects pictured below used counterfeit $100 bills at Dollar General on 52nd Street.





If you recognize either of these suspects, please call Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0001902. If you tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.