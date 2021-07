ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of forgery.

According to OPD, the man pictured below is accused of buying around $1,748 worth of merchandise using fraudulent checks from Market Street at 4650 E 42nd Street.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.