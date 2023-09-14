ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a major crash at Interstate 20 and Grant Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene are saying the accident was between a vehicle and a pedestrian, with a possible pedestrian death.

According to a release from OPD, the westbound lanes of I-20 are currently closed, with motorists still able to exit at Grant Ave.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further advised.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.