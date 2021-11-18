OPD investigating ‘major’ crash on I-20, eastbound traffic stalled

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Grant.

According to OPD, the crash is causing traffic delays affecting the West County Road and 1936 access areas.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene. OPD says traffic delays are expected to last for the next couple of hours.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash, and the conditions of those involved have not been released.