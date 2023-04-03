ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a major crash involving a Tan 2011 Chevrolet Malibu Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from OPD, on April 1st, at about 6:23pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash on the 13000 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that the Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on the outside lane of the of East Highway 191. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.

The 17-year-old driver, Adam Warner, and a juvenile passenger were transported to MCH for medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.