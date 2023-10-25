ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying unknown suspects involved in a theft late last month.

According to a release by OPD, on September 29th, two unknown suspects stole about $429 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 4101 E. 42nd Street.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012004. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.