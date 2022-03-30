ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on March 19, the man pictured below stole about $850.00 worth of tools from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. The man, and a little girl, left the store in a small gold four-door car.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Cpl. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-9000111. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.