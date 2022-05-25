ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on May 12, two men stole about $300 worth of alcohol and tobacco products from a Kent Kwik convenience store. The suspects are pictured below.

If you recognize either suspect, please call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-9000205. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.