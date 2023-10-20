ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department is investigating a fire that occurred earlier this month on W. Murphy.

According to a release by Odessa Police Department, on October 10th at about 12:36am, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 2500 block of W. Murphy. Investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set and the suspect fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

At about 1:50am on Friday, October 20th, OPD observed a vehicle and an individual matching the suspect’s description, before conducting a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the ECLEC.

Odessa Fire Rescue is still investigating the arson.