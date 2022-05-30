ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park.

According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the suspect ran. The pool was put on “lockdown” amid the search for the suspect.

Witnesses at the scene said the child might have been carrying a “bb gun”, but the incident was still terrifying for families enjoying the pool. One witness shared on social media, “It was a very scary situation to be in. (It) had everyone hysterically running into the restrooms”.

According to OPD, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.