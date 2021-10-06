Eastbound traffic along I-20 stalled as OPD investigates crash

News

by: Erica Miller

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a “major crash” along Interstate 20. 

According to OPD, east bound traffic is being diverted on I-20 from the Grant Street exit at exit 117 to the I-20 on-ramp just east of Grandview. OPD is warning drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible while investigators work to clear the scene. 

Drivers in the area say a motorcycle is down in the median. No word yet from OPD on the vehicles involved or if any injuries have been reported. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss