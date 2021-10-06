Eastbound traffic along I-20 stalled as OPD investigates crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a “major crash” along Interstate 20.

According to OPD, east bound traffic is being diverted on I-20 from the Grant Street exit at exit 117 to the I-20 on-ramp just east of Grandview. OPD is warning drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible while investigators work to clear the scene.

Drivers in the area say a motorcycle is down in the median. No word yet from OPD on the vehicles involved or if any injuries have been reported. We will update as more information becomes available.