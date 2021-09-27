UPDATE: Eastbound I-20 is now open to traffic

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Transportation says the crash has been cleared. The road is now re-open to through traffic.

Odessa Police are currently working an accident on Interstate 20 near the Grandview overpass. OPD says two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash and that a sand truck lost its load on the overpass.

Eastbound traffic is backed up for miles. Officers say all eastbound traffic is being diverted at Grandview and Grant onto the service road. Pleas avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if anyone has been injured.