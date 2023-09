ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred in the 1600 block of Ridgecrest.

According to a post by OPD, both the victim and the actor are deceased. Kristina Alvarado, 36, and William Silva, 43, have been pronounced deceased by medical staff.

OPD says there are currently no outstanding suspects at this time and no immediate threat to the public.

The next of kin have been notified. This is an ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement on the scene of a homicide investigation in Odessa.

Law enforcement on the scene of a homicide investigation in Odessa.