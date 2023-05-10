ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male involved in a theft in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.

On May 3rd, the suspect stole over $1600 worth of property from the bed of a truck at the 1800 S. Grant Holiday Inn Express location.

If you recognize the individual, or have any information, please contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000342. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.