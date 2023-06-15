ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to OPD, around 4:30 p.m. on May 15, investigators said an unknown man entered Hobby Lobby and stole around $220 worth of merchandise. He then left the scene in a small white SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0005901. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.