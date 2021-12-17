ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify and locate a hit and run driver.

According to a Facebook post, around 4:47 p.m. on December 7, OPD responded to the DK convenience store at 3900 Tanglewood to investigate a hit and run. Investigators say the man pictured below, driving a red Dodge Ram, hit another vehicle while exiting the parking lot and then left the scene.





Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Cpl. Ted Yelly at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0020368. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.