ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a hit and run suspect.

According to OPD, around 5:00 p.m. on December 10, the man pictured below was involved in a hit and run crash in the area of University and County Road West. Investigators said that a gray Honda Civic was stopped facing southbound in the left turn lane on County Road West when a red Chevrolet Silverado exited the United Supermarket parking lot and struck the Honda Civic.

The driver of the Silverado ran the red light at University and County Road West and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective H. Golden at 432-335-4930 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014528. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.