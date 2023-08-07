ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify an accused hit and run driver.

According to a news release, on August 2, the man pictured below was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash in the 1100 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators said the suspect was driving a red Ford F-150 that left the roadway and struck the center guard wire, which caused the post to hit another vehicle on the road. The suspect reportedly left the scene without providing his information, as required by law.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-335-5758 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0008967. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.