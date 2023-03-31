ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a news release, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $200 worth of groceries. He left the scene in a Hyundai Veracruz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0011686. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.