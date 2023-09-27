ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a theft last week.

According to a release from OPD, on Monday, September 18th at about 5:30pm, an unknown male stole about $293 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 W. University, before leaving in a white Ford Dually pickup.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011291. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.