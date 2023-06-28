Update: According to a post by the Odessa Police Department, the unknown female suspect has been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown female involved in a theft from HEB earlier this month.

According to a release from OPD, on June 13th at about 7pm, the suspect stole around $217 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 W. University.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact OPD 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007011. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.