ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male subject involved in a theft from the W. University HEB location.

On April 25th, at about 2:49pm, the unknown male subject stole approximately $125 worth of merchandise from the 2501 W. University HEB.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0004996. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.