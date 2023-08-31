ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release from Odessa Police Department, on Thursday, August 31 at about 1:02pm, officers with OPD responded to the Floyd Gwin Park area, referencing shots being fired.

OPD says there were no reports of anyone being shot at and no arrests have been made as of the time of the release.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0010255.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.