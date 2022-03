ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a fiery crash on Andrews Highway and 17th Street near Lowe’s grocery store. Witnesses at the scene said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

OPD said one vehicle caught on fire following the crash. It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash, but a spokesperson with OPD said “no life-threatening” injures were sustained.

Drivers in the area should use caution as crews work to clear the road.