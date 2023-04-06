ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department needs assistance in identifying two people involved in a burglary at the Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes, located at 5075 East 52nd Street.

Investigation revealed that on March 22, at about 2:17am, an unknown male and female burglarized a storage unit and stole several thousand dollars worth of property.

If you recognize these subjects, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-9000234. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.