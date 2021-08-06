OPD investigating drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are investigating after they say a drive-by shooter injured an 11-year-old.

Investigators say people inside a white Ford pick-up truck were travelling northbound on Andrews Highway near the intersection of 31st when someone in the truck shot at a white GMC Denali. A child inside the Denali was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened Thursday evening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.