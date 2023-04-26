ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male subject involved in a incident at a DK location.

The male subject attempted to make a purchase and receive cash back from the DK located at 5112 N. Dixie. After the credit card was not approved, he became upset and punched the front door, causing the door to shatter.

If you recognize this subject, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000827. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may receive a cash reward.