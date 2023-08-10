ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown female suspect involved in a theft from the Dollar General located at 3551 N. Faudree Road.

According to a release from OPD, the suspect stole about $200 worth of merchandise on Wednesday, August 9th.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009243. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.