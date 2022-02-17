ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of robbery.

According to a release, around 12:20 p.m. on January 31, the man pictured below robbed the DK store at 651 W 42nd Street. The suspect left the scene in a brown Chevrolet Tahoe and was last seen heading north on Golder.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Detective Munoz at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0001574. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.