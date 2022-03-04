ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three men accused of burglary.

On October 23, 2021, OPD responded to a DK station in the 2700 block of N Grandview to investigate a burglary. A witness told police three men, assumed to be in their early twenties burglarized the store.

If you recognize any of these men, call Officer Chapa at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-338-8477 and reference case number 21-0017733. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.