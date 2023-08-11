ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in stealing money from a debit card.

According to a release from OPD, on June 8th, the unknown male used a stolen debit card to withdraw $1,000 from the victim’s account.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective Y. Rincon at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000452. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.