ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead.

Around 7:42 p.m. on December 16, officers responded to the 1300 block of N Lauderdale to investigate a gunshot victim. Once on scene, investigators discovered an unknown person shot the victim, identified as Alexander Juarez, 22, and left the scene. Juarez was pronounced dead on the scene.

OPD says the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.