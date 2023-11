ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to OPD, around 4:24 p.m. on November 28, officers were called to the 4300 block of Clover in reference to a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers learned that the victim had already died.

The department said a suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.