ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Thursday morning.

According to a news release, around 11:51 a.m. on April 27, officers were called to 2741 Faudree Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, investigators found 36-year-old Crystal Williams dead from a gunshot wound. The woman was inside her apartment when she died.

Investigators are currently working several leads. Anyone with information should call the Odessa Police Department Homicide Unit at 432-335-3333 or Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.