ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police say that one person is dead after an accident that happened Friday, May 6th around 12:58 am. Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident in the area of N. Loop 338 and Yukon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that two vehicles were involved in the crash. A 2021 Kia being driven by a Hispanic male was northbound in the inside lane of the 6500 block N. Loop 338 and a 2017 F-250 driven by Logan Kenney of Gardendale was traveling in the same lane ahead of the Kia.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Kia, Fabian Gonzales, failed to control his speed and ran into the back of the F-250 causing both to lose control. Gonzales was transported to MCH where he was pronounced dead and the driver of the F-250 along with the passenger was treated at the scene and released.



We’ll continue to update this story as the investigation continues.