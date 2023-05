ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is seeking help identifying an unknown male subject seen in surveillance photos.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000342. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.