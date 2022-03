ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a “major” crash near 42nd Street and Grandview. Investigators said they will be on the scene for several hours and drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes when possible.

While OPD has not confirmed if this is a deadly crash, witnesses at the scene said a pedestrian crossing the street was hit by an oncoming vehicle. This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.