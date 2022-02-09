ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after they say a man used fake money at a store.

According to a Facebook post, on February 6, officers responded to Dollar General at 102 E 52nd Street in reference to a forgery. Investigators said the man pictured below used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to all Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0001902. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.