ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a robbery suspect.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on September 26 at Lama Convenience Store, located at 721 N County Road W. Investigators said an unknown man entered the store and asked the clerk for some change for the tire machine. When the clerk opened the cash register drawer, investigators said the man lunged across the counter and a physical struggle ensued which left the clerk injured.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Detective Lofton at 432-335-4964 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0011477. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.