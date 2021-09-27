OPD investigating car dealership burglary

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to a Facebook post, around 1:00 p.m. on August 30, OPD responded to service center at the All American Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Odessa located at 2510 E 8th Street in reference to a burglary. Investigators say the man pictured below was caught on surveillance cameras sealing tools and money.





Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.